Thailand Shuts Down Border Crossings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:31 PM

Thailand Shuts Down Border Crossings to Contain Spread of COVID-19 - Reports

Thailand will close border crossings to prevent the coronavirus infection from further spreading, media reported on Friday, citing an order by the country's permanent secretary for the interior

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Thailand will close border crossings to prevent the coronavirus infection from further spreading, media reported on Friday, citing an order by the country's permanent secretary for the interior.

The ISRA news agency, run by the Thai Association of Journalists, said that, according to the order, all temporary and permanent border crossings must be immediately closed, and only one permanent border crossing might be opened for each neighboring country if necessary.

At the same time, the measure will not restrict the movement of goods in both directions.

The order was sent to governors of all Thai border provinces, according to the media. Thailand has border crossings with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia.

So far, Thailand confirmed 322 COVID-19 cases and one fatality from virus-related complications.

