Open Menu

Thailand, Singapore To Expand Ties In Digital Economy, Renewable Energy, Food Security

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Thailand, Singapore to expand ties in digital economy, renewable energy, food security

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Thailand and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in food, energy, the green economy, and digital connectivity.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Thursday, the two leaders said in separate posts on X.

Wong is the first foreign leader to visit Bangkok since Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected in August.

The two countries, which are enhancing military cooperation and expanding defense industry ties, expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in the green economy, particularly in green technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and carbon credit trading.

The two sides also agreed to promote the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on digital economy cooperation, which will support collaboration on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, online fraud, and other mutual interests, including the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

Wong said his country aims to increase imports of Thailand's premium rice and organic eggs, with Thailand assuring high-quality production.

They also discussed strengthening the energy connectivity, including the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.

Both countries also aim to promote sustainable development and peace in the Greater Mekong Subregion, focusing on stability in Myanmar.

Shinawatra expressed hope the upcoming informal ASEAN member state discussions in Bangkok next month will offer an opportunity to discuss a practical approach for ASEAN regarding the situation in Myanmar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Visit Vehicles Singapore Bangkok Lawrence Myanmar August Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

15 minutes ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

37 minutes ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

46 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

58 minutes ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

2 hours ago
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

16 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

16 hours ago

More Stories From World