Thailand, Singapore To Expand Ties In Digital Economy, Renewable Energy, Food Security
Published November 28, 2024
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Thailand and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in food, energy, the green economy, and digital connectivity.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Thursday, the two leaders said in separate posts on X.
Wong is the first foreign leader to visit Bangkok since Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected in August.
The two countries, which are enhancing military cooperation and expanding defense industry ties, expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in the green economy, particularly in green technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and carbon credit trading.
The two sides also agreed to promote the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on digital economy cooperation, which will support collaboration on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, online fraud, and other mutual interests, including the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.
Wong said his country aims to increase imports of Thailand's premium rice and organic eggs, with Thailand assuring high-quality production.
They also discussed strengthening the energy connectivity, including the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.
Both countries also aim to promote sustainable development and peace in the Greater Mekong Subregion, focusing on stability in Myanmar.
Shinawatra expressed hope the upcoming informal ASEAN member state discussions in Bangkok next month will offer an opportunity to discuss a practical approach for ASEAN regarding the situation in Myanmar.
