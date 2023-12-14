Thailand to accelerate collaboration with Lancang-Mekong countries

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to accelerate collaboration in various areas under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) framework, covering infrastructure, economics and digital development, a Thai Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.

Thailand has proposed three key areas for future cooperation at the eighth LMC Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Beijing last week, which include fostering connectivity, tackling new and emerging challenges, and driving growth through innovative collaboration, said Pinsuda Jayanama, a senior official for Mekong cooperation.

The LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Through advancing future connectivity, infrastructure development, including Thailand's Landbridge project, linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, and the China-Thailand railway, will help boost connectivity within the LMC region, Pinsuda told a press briefing.