Thailand to Ban Imports of Electronic, Plastic Waste Starting From 2021 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Thailand's authorities have decided to ban imports of all electronic and plastic waste starting from 2021, National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said.

According to the Bangkok Post, the decision was made on Wednesday by the relevant subcommittee led by the minister.

"We will ban all imports," Varawut said, as quoted by the media outlet, after the subcommittee's first meeting.

The minister added this would not be an easy task, since such radical measures required amendments to the law. To achieve this goal, three working groups were created that, in collaboration with experts, will study how public institutions and the private sector work with waste. In addition, the subcommittee will review the allocation of quotas for waste import.

According to the media outlet, on Tuesday, the Thai government approved a ministerial law proposed by the Industry Ministry to tackle the smuggling of electronic waste.

The law bans factories from using certain types of imported electronic waste as raw materials.

Large-scale consumption of plastic and marine plastic pollution are key concerns facing Thailand. The authorities are gradually taking measures to reduce the scale plastic pollution, which include a ban on plastic bags at major retailers across, which went into effect on January 1, and a ban on smoking at popular beaches. The government is also trying to eliminate plastic covers on bottle caps.

The idea to stop importing plastic waste was first announced in June 2018, as the country was looking to join other Asian countries in stemming the influx of waste products. China, formerly a leading recycler of waste from Western countries, halted most imports of plastic and electronic garbage in January 2018.