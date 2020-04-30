UrduPoint.com
Thailand To Begin Lifting COVID-19 Business Restrictions On May 3 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:59 PM

Thailand to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Business Restrictions on May 3 - Government

The government of Thailand has approved letting certain categories of businesses resume operations beginning May 3, subject to approval by their respective local authorities and adherence to social distancing norms, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the Thai COVID-19 response center, said at a briefing on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The government of Thailand has approved letting certain categories of businesses resume operations beginning May 3, subject to approval by their respective local authorities and adherence to social distancing norms, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the Thai COVID-19 response center, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The state of emergency and curfew will remain in effect throughout the nation, but certain objects and businesses will be able to resume working from May 3 onward, as per the cabinet's decision," Taweesin said.

The abatement will apply to six categories of businesses, including markets of all sorts, retailer shops, small restaurants and street food stalls, hairdresser stores, as well as parks and outdoor sport facilities, whereas malls will remain closed.

�According to the spokesman, the decision was made "in light of a decrease in the daily number of new cases to less than 10," but should the situation reverse � specifically, if the country returns to "two-digit daily increment in cases" � the restrictions will be reinstated.

The final word in letting concrete businesses reopen after the quarantine is reserved for their local authorities, Taweesin stressed.

Businesses which get approved for reopening are still responsible for observing proper social distancing behaviors, such as personnel wearing masks, washing hands frequently and ensuring at least 4-5 feet of distance between people, the spokesman said.

The bans on sale of alcohol and domestic travel between Thai provinces remain in effect.

As of Thursday, there have been 2,954 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thailand, including 54 fatalities and 2,687 recoveries. Over the past four days, the daily increase in the number of new cases was between 7 and 9.

