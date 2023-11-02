Open Menu

Thailand To Boost Sustainable Growth Through Innovation-driven Economy: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Thailand to boost sustainable growth through innovation-driven economy: PM

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Thailand is shifting towards a high-value technology and innovation-driven economy for sustainable growth amid disruptive, multifaceted challenges, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said.

In the wake of "polycrisis", the country needs to be future-proofed in order to thrive amid an increasingly competitive global economy, international conflicts, shifting global order, and climate change, Srettha told a Foreign Industrial Club gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

In his keynote address, Srettha highlighted the urgent need to get the economy back on track and set up the country for success in the long run through implementing stimulus and supportive measures, creating opportunities for Thai people, and expanding investments and businesses.

As a key part of the government's strategy, Thailand is transforming from a manufacturer of basic commodities and Primary agriculture products into a hub for innovative manufacturing, Srettha said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Technology Agriculture Hub From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

9 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

11 hours ago
Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

11 hours ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

11 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

12 hours ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

12 hours ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

11 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

11 hours ago

More Stories From World