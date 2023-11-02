Thailand to boost sustainable growth through innovation-driven economy: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Thailand is shifting towards a high-value technology and innovation-driven economy for sustainable growth amid disruptive, multifaceted challenges, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said.

In the wake of "polycrisis", the country needs to be future-proofed in order to thrive amid an increasingly competitive global economy, international conflicts, shifting global order, and climate change, Srettha told a Foreign Industrial Club gala dinner on Wednesday evening.

In his keynote address, Srettha highlighted the urgent need to get the economy back on track and set up the country for success in the long run through implementing stimulus and supportive measures, creating opportunities for Thai people, and expanding investments and businesses.

As a key part of the government's strategy, Thailand is transforming from a manufacturer of basic commodities and Primary agriculture products into a hub for innovative manufacturing, Srettha said.