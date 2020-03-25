UrduPoint.com
Thailand To Close Borders Completely March 26 - Prime Minister's Decree

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Thailand to Close Borders Completely March 26 - Prime Minister's Decree

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Thailand is imposing a ban on entry to and exit from the country starting on midnight of March 26, according to a coronavirus response center's decree, signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"To ban entry to the Thai territory and exit from the Thai territory through all the border check points, including airports, sea and river ports, and land borders, starting on midnight of March 26, 2020, and until a special order by competent authorities," the decree read.

Some exceptions will be made, including for people who have a special permit from the prime minister or other officials; diplomats; international organization staffers; and other categories.

