UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand To Cut COVID-19 Quarantine For Vaccinated Foreigners To 7 Days - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Thailand to Cut COVID-19 Quarantine for Vaccinated Foreigners to 7 Days - Health Ministry

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Thailand will shorten the mandatory quarantine for foreign citizens who are vaccinated against COVID-19 down to seven days starting April, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country's committee on communicable diseases held a meeting chaired by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Citing the fact that there are over 250 million vaccine doses administered across the globe and the vaccination continues, the meeting thought it right to decrease the duration of the quarantine upon arrival to Thailand for several categories of people. The new measure will enter force sometime in April.

"For foreign citizens with a certificate of vaccination that took place no later than 14 days and no earlier than three months before arriving in Thailand .

.. to decrease the duration of the quarantine from 14 to 7 days," the ministry said in a statement, mentioning that those vaccinated will still require a negative COVID-19 test done within three days before the arrival, as well as the one done upon entering the country.

For those without a vaccination certificate but with a negative COVID-19 test the quarantine will be decreased to ten days.

The meeting also recommitted relevant authorities to consider lifting quarantine for people entering areas of the country where 70 percent of medics, volunteers, tourism workers and groups at risk are vaccinated, starting October 1.

The meeting's decision now has to be approved by a weekly meeting of the government coronavirus response center as well as the cabinet of ministers.

Related Topics

Thailand April October From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

17 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

19 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

31 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

43 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.