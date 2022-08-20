Thailand to Declare COVID-19 Endemic in October - Health Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Thailand will declare COVID-19 endemic in October, contrary to earlier plans to do so during the summer, Thavisin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Thai Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday.

In May, the CCSA planned to declare the coronavirus endemic in July 2022.

"COVID-19 will be declared endemic in Thailand in October, and from November, the control of its spread will no longer be the responsibility of the CCSA," Visanuyothin told a briefing.

The final decision to change the status of COVID-19 was made due to positive dynamics, Visanuyothin said, adding that the number of cases with a severe course of the disease has also significantly decreased.

The CCSA also raised the issue of temporarily extending the permitted stay in the country for tourists without a visa from 30 to 45 days. Visanuyothin noted that the final decision on this issue will be made later.