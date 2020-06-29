UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand To Ease Nightlife Lockdown, Allow Some Entry To Foreigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:27 PM

Thailand to ease nightlife lockdown, allow some entry to foreigners

Thailand's nightlife will restart with some restrictions this week, the kingdom announced Monday, part of a return to normalcy as it prepares to welcome business travellers and medical tourists after a ban on foreign entry

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Thailand's nightlife will restart with some restrictions this week, the kingdom announced Monday, part of a return to normalcy as it prepares to welcome business travellers and medical tourists after a ban on foreign entry.

So far Thailand has 3,169 cases and 58 deaths from the coronavirus -- a low toll considering the kingdom in mid-January became was the first country outside China to register a case.

But the country's tourism-reliant economy has been hit hard by the border closures, while a halt to its infamous nightlife has left the kingdom's informal workers -- in bars, massage parlours, and karaoke lounges -- adrift.

Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said the "most at-risk businesses" will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday, as there has been no local transmission of the virus for more than a month.

"The most important thing we care about are the people who have no income for their families," he said. "Secondly we are confident that our health system is ready to handle (the situation)." Beginning July 1, bars, clubs and karaoke lounges can reopen, though they must adhere to a midnight closing time and have social distancing measures, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVDI-19 Situation Administration.

Massage parlours and teahouses -- which sometimes act as fronts for brothels -- will also have to register customers using the government's tracking app.

"Staff must be tested for COVID-19 from time to time and there should be no sex trade," said Taweesin.

Thailand will also relax entry restrictions on foreigners with work permits or with Thai spouses and families, and people who wish to enter the kingdom for medical services.

Business travellers from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, including Hong Kong, will also be allowed in, provided they pay for quarantine in hotels.

The selected countries and cities are "important to our economy, they control the spread of the pandemic well, and they have the same health and efficiency standards", said Taweesin.

Tourists will still be barred, although authorities floated the idea of "travel bubbles" earlier this month.

Thailand's economy has flatlined since the virus struck, hammering tourism and exports, and annual growth is forecast to slump by between five to seven percent.

Related Topics

Thailand Exports Business China Hong Kong Singapore Same Japan South Korea July Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

15 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

26 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

45 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Citizens Want Philippe to Remai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.