Thailand to Enter 2nd Phase of Easing COVID-19 Restrictions on May 17 - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Thailand will start the second phase of easing the coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday by opening shopping malls and other previously closed retail and catering services as well as sports facilities, a spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Thaweesin Visanuyothin, said on Friday.

"It was decided to allow the opening of shopping centers for the public under the condition of complying with the epidemiological safety measures prescribed by the government. Shopping centers will be open from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m.," Visanuyothin said, adding that catering services, massage parlors and sports facilities would reopen with some restrictions.

The spokesman added that the current curfew timing would also change starting this Sunday.

"From May 17, the curfew will be in effect not from 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m. [15:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT] but from 11.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m.," Visanuyothin noted.

Meanwhile, Thailand has registered seven new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 3,025. The death toll from COVD-19 remains at 56 for the last several days, while 2,854 patients have recovered since the outbreak.