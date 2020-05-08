Thailand to Fully Open Up for Tourists After COVID-19 Crisis - Authorities

Thailand will certainly open up for foreign tourists in full volume and without restrictions after the pandemic crisis ends, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Thailand will certainly open up for foreign tourists in full volume and without restrictions after the pandemic crisis ends, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Friday.

"I can't say yet when this will happen, but I can firmly say one thing - after the end of the pandemic, Thailand will certainly open up again for tourists from all countries in full volume," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The spokesman recalled that at the beginning of the pandemic Thailand took care of the foreigners struck in the country.

"The first patients with COVID-19 in Thailand, as you remember, were Chinese tourists. We treated them and returned to their homeland. If individual cases of COVID-19 disease occur after the end of the pandemic, including among foreign tourists coming to Thailand, we will treat everyone, we will take care of everyone - both Thais and foreigners," he stressed.

According to the latest official figures, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has reached 3,000. A total of 55 people have died and 2,784 patients have fully recovered.