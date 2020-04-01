Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for Stranded Tourists - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Thailand will soon introduce, as a temporary measure, an automatic extension of visas and stay permits for foreign tourists who arrived in Thailand after March 1 and are now unable to leave due to return flights being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"Due to the fact that immigration police centers for the extension of visas and stay permits are overcrowded with foreign tourists who want to extend visas in connection with the cancellation of flights and suspension of air traffic with some countries, on the initiative of Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, a decision was made to temporarily introduce an automatic extension of visas and permits for foreign tourists who had arrived in the country after March 1, which eliminates the need for their personal presence in the immigration police offices for such extension," Atthakor told reporters.

According to him, the decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will take effect after its official publication by the Foreign Ministry.

Atthakor did not specify for how long the validity of tourist visas and permits would be extended, saying that all details of the decision would be announced later.

Over the past 24 hours, Thailand has recorded 120 new coronavirus cases and two more disease-related fatalities, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said Wednesday, adding that the total number of cases in the country stood at 1,771, and the death toll was 12.

On March 26, the authorities of Thailand completely shut the country's borders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Exceptions were made for people who have a special permit from the prime minister or other officials; diplomats; international organization staffers; and other categories.