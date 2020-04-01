UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand To Introduce Automatic Visa Extension For Stranded Tourists - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:44 PM

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for Stranded Tourists - Ministry

Thailand will soon introduce, as a temporary measure, an automatic extension of visas and stay permits for foreign tourists who arrived in Thailand after March 1 and are now unable to leave due to return flights being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Thailand will soon introduce, as a temporary measure, an automatic extension of visas and stay permits for foreign tourists who arrived in Thailand after March 1 and are now unable to leave due to return flights being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"Due to the fact that immigration police centers for the extension of visas and stay permits are overcrowded with foreign tourists who want to extend visas in connection with the cancellation of flights and suspension of air traffic with some countries, on the initiative of Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, a decision was made to temporarily introduce an automatic extension of visas and permits for foreign tourists who had arrived in the country after March 1, which eliminates the need for their personal presence in the immigration police offices for such extension," Atthakor told reporters.

According to him, the decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will take effect after its official publication by the Foreign Ministry.

Atthakor did not specify for how long the validity of tourist visas and permits would be extended, saying that all details of the decision would be announced later.

Over the past 24 hours, Thailand has recorded 120 new coronavirus cases and two more disease-related fatalities, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said Wednesday, adding that the total number of cases in the country stood at 1,771, and the death toll was 12.

On March 26, the authorities of Thailand completely shut the country's borders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Exceptions were made for people who have a special permit from the prime minister or other officials; diplomats; international organization staffers; and other categories.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Thailand Traffic March All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

1 minute ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

16 minutes ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

4 minutes ago

NCEMA launches &#039;Weqaya&#039; to raise public ..

31 minutes ago

UN Office in Geneva announces nine COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $22.61 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.