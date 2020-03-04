Thailand to Isolate Citizens Coming From South Korea Virus Hotspots

Thais who work in South Korea illegally will be flown home and isolated if they stayed in coronavirus hotbed areas or show signs of infection, the prime minister said Wednesday

A spokesman for the Thai Health Ministry said at a press briefing that between 10,000 and 100,000 Thais may be working in South Korea without a permit, several thousands of them in Daegu.

"Those who work illegally in Daegu and other cities in Gyeongsang province will be put in full quarantine for 14 days upon arrival," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

South Korea has the second biggest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after China, with over 5,600 being infected. It said illegal workers will not be penalized if they register for repatriation.

Prayut Chan-o-cha warned that Thais from the virus-hit cities would not be allowed back to Thailand if they showed signs of infection. Thais who worked in other areas but have symptoms of a respiratory disease will be isolated.