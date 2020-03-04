UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand To Isolate Citizens Coming From South Korea Virus Hotspots

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:13 PM

Thailand to Isolate Citizens Coming From South Korea Virus Hotspots

Thais who work in South Korea illegally will be flown home and isolated if they stayed in coronavirus hotbed areas or show signs of infection, the prime minister said Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Thais who work in South Korea illegally will be flown home and isolated if they stayed in coronavirus hotbed areas or show signs of infection, the prime minister said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Thai Health Ministry said at a press briefing that between 10,000 and 100,000 Thais may be working in South Korea without a permit, several thousands of them in Daegu.

"Those who work illegally in Daegu and other cities in Gyeongsang province will be put in full quarantine for 14 days upon arrival," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

South Korea has the second biggest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after China, with over 5,600 being infected. It said illegal workers will not be penalized if they register for repatriation.

Prayut Chan-o-cha warned that Thais from the virus-hit cities would not be allowed back to Thailand if they showed signs of infection. Thais who worked in other areas but have symptoms of a respiratory disease will be isolated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Daegu South Korea May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

31 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

44 minutes ago

Germany Bans Exports of Medical Protective Gear Am ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner District Malakand hands over c ..

3 minutes ago

Youth-led innovative agri startups, promising engi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.