Thailand To Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Program On February 14 - Health Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Thailand to Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Program on February 14 - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Thailand plans to start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on February 14, Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, an expert at the National Communicable Disease Committee, said on Monday.

Earlier in January, Thailand authorized the emergency use of the vaccine developed by UK company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and expects the first 50,000 doses to arrive in early February. Overall, the Southeast Asian country has ordered over 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"Feb. 14 is the planned date," Chotpitayasunondh told the Khaosod newspaper, adding that the authorities want to "administer the vaccines as soon as they arrive" even though a lot of factors need "to be considered."

The official added that health workers would receive vaccine shots first, while some doses would be administrated to some government officials to promote the vaccination campaign.

To date, Thailand has registered over 13,000 COVID-19 cases and 75 related deaths.

More Stories From World

