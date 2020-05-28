Thailand to Mass Test People in High Risk Groups for Coronavirus - Authorities

Thailand is planning to mass test vulnerable population groups who are at higher risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus, namely health workers, inmates and essential workers who must interact with many people, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Thailand is planning to mass test vulnerable population groups who are at higher risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus, namely health workers, inmates and essential workers who must interact with many people, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday.

"We will conduct a mass coronavirus testing of health workers, prisoners and employees of different agencies and enterprises who are interacting with many people every day," Visanuyothin said, adding that hundreds of thousands of people would be tested for free.

According to the spokesman, the goal of mass testing is to identify unknown coronavirus clusters inside the country.

On Thursday, Thailand confirmed more than 10 cases for the first time since early May � the country's case count rose by 11 to 3,065. At the same time, no new coronavirus-related fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, and the death toll stands at 57.