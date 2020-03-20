UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand To Require Int'l Arrivals To Show Negative COVID-19 Test - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Thailand to Require Int'l Arrivals to Show Negative COVID-19 Test - Russian Embassy

Thailand will start requiring all passengers wanting to come to the country on international flights to be in possession of a health certificate showing a negative test for COVID-19, the Russian embassy in Thailand told Sputnik on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Thailand will start requiring all passengers wanting to come to the country on international flights to be in possession of a health certificate showing a negative test for COVID-19, the Russian embassy in Thailand told Sputnik on Friday.

"From March 22, 2020, the Thai authorities will introduce new requirements for all air passengers arriving in the country. During check-in, all people on a flight must show a health certificate confirming a negative test for COVID-19, received no more than 72 hours before the time of departure, and must be in possession of an insurance policy with coverage of at least $100,000 that includes this disease," the embassy stated.

At this time, the Thai authorities have not detailed legal requirements for the health certificate, and whether or not it needs to be translated either into Thai or English. The Russian embassy warned that these measures may make entry into Thailand more difficult and urged Russian citizens to take this into account before planning their journeys.

These measures were introduced earlier for visitors from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, and other countries that had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the overall total in the country since the start of the outbreak to 322.

Related Topics

Thailand Iran Russia China Hong Kong Italy March May 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

9 minutes ago

New York to Fine People, Businesses Not in Complia ..

2 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover Carmaker Suspends Operations at ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends public deali ..

2 minutes ago

Combine efforts needed to combat with coronavirus: ..

2 minutes ago

US Defense Secretary Esper Plans to Pay Visit to I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.