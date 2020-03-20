Thailand will start requiring all passengers wanting to come to the country on international flights to be in possession of a health certificate showing a negative test for COVID-19, the Russian embassy in Thailand told Sputnik on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Thailand will start requiring all passengers wanting to come to the country on international flights to be in possession of a health certificate showing a negative test for COVID-19, the Russian embassy in Thailand told Sputnik on Friday.

"From March 22, 2020, the Thai authorities will introduce new requirements for all air passengers arriving in the country. During check-in, all people on a flight must show a health certificate confirming a negative test for COVID-19, received no more than 72 hours before the time of departure, and must be in possession of an insurance policy with coverage of at least $100,000 that includes this disease," the embassy stated.

At this time, the Thai authorities have not detailed legal requirements for the health certificate, and whether or not it needs to be translated either into Thai or English. The Russian embassy warned that these measures may make entry into Thailand more difficult and urged Russian citizens to take this into account before planning their journeys.

These measures were introduced earlier for visitors from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, and other countries that had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the overall total in the country since the start of the outbreak to 322.