Thailand To Use Sputnik V For Mass Vaccination Starting August

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Thailand plans to use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at the third stage of COVID-19 immunization starting August, a rollout schedule seen by state media shows.

Thailand has not yet approved the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, but the government has repeatedly suggested adding it to the tool kit.

Medical workers treating COVID-19 patients and people over 80 are at the front of the vaccine line. People with chronic diseases and those over 60 will be prioritized in the second phase starting May.

The national news bureau said that anyone who wants to get a shot would be given a chance in the third phase starting August. The health ministry will use Sputnik V, Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

More Stories From World

