Thailand To Use Vaccine By China's Sinovac In February Despite Reports On 50% Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Thailand to Use Vaccine by China's Sinovac in February Despite Reports on 50% Efficiency

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Thailand will launch a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus with the vaccine developed by the Chinese Sinovac biopharmaceutical company in February despite reports on its 50-percent efficacy shown in trials in Brazil, Supakit Sirilak, the director-general of the health ministry's Department of Medical Sciences, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Brazilian biologic research center Butantan Institute said that the general efficacy of the Chinese vaccine was 50.38 percent in a late-stage trial conducted in the Latin American country. Last week, the institute said the vaccine's efficacy was 78 percent, which it referred to as "clinical efficacy.

"

"This does not affect our decisions right now. We requested information directly from Sinovac and are now waiting for their response to receive all the necessary actual figures," Sirilak said at a briefing.

The official also confirmed that the first 200,000 out of 2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine would be delivered to Thailand and immediately used to vaccinate the population in February.

Apart from the Chinese vaccine, Thailand plans to use the one by AstraZeneca, developed jointly with the University of Oxford. The country also intends to export part of 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine produced in the Asian country.

