Thailand Tries To Keep Living Costs In Check Amid Rising Food, Energy Price

January 15, 2022

Thailand tries to keep living costs in check amid rising food, energy price

Thailand's authorities have been trying to contain the price rises of necessities and goods, especially fresh meat and food, amid efforts to alleviate people's living costs

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Thailand's authorities have been trying to contain the price rises of necessities and goods, especially fresh meat and food, amid efforts to alleviate people's living costs.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Energy to hold talks with consumer goods producers on price freeze, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The commerce ministry has talked with the Thai President Foods Public Company Ltd., the country's leading instant noodle manufacturer, and asked for its cooperation not to raise prices, Thanakorn said.

He attributed the price hike of consumer goods to the rising gasoline price in the global market, which has led to higher manufacturing and transport costs.

The Ministry of Energy has decided to extend its cap on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for another two months or until the end of March, Thanakorn said.

The government is also in talks with the country's oil and gas company to offer discount on LPG price for small shops and food street vendors as well as to maintain the retail price of natural gas for vehicles, the main fuel for the country's taxis.

