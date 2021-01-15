UrduPoint.com
Thailand, UK Most Willing To Take Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Citizens of Thailand and the United Kingdom are most willing to take a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published Friday.

"With COVID-19 vaccines now being rolled out across the world, YouGov's COVID-19 trackers show that people in Thailand and the UK are the most likely to say that they will take the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them, at 83 and 80% respectively," the pollster said in a statement.

Among other countries with high willingness to get vaccinated are Denmark, 70 percent, Mexico, 68 percent, and India with 67 percent. France and Poland are the least willing, with 39 and 28 percent respectively.

In mid-December, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation showed that 42 percent of Russians said they were get inoculated against the coronavirus disease in the near future, while 52 percent were not.

