Thailand Wants US Private Sector To Continue Investing In Energy - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Thailand is interested in continued investments by the US private sector in the country's energy sector, the State Department said on Friday after a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of Energy Resources Francis Fannon visited the Thai Energy Ministry of Energy this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019)

"In addressing both delegations during the visit, the Thai Minister of Energy, Dr. Siri Jirapongphan, confirmed Thailand's interest in encouraging continued direct investment by the US private sector in Thailand's energy sector, particularly in conjunction with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) program," the release said.

Jirapongphan also expressed appreciation for the US government's Asia EDGE initiative, which seeks develop and secure energy markets throughout the Indo-Pacific region

The minister said the initiative would help boost US-Thai ties and facilitate the development of energy resources, adding that he would forward the proposal to his successor for consideration, the release said.

More Stories From World

