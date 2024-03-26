Thailand's Auto Production Plunges 19 Pct In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Thailand's auto production continued to shrink in February due to a decline in manufacturing for the local market and higher imported electric vehicles, data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed on Tuesday.
Thai auto manufacturers produced 133,690 vehicles last month, down 19.28 percent from a year earlier, owing to a major decline in pickup truck and internal combustion engine passenger car output, according to the FTI.
Domestic auto sales slumped 26.15 percent year on year to 52,843 units in February, weighted down by a substantial drop in pickup truck sales as banks tightened lending standards to tackle high household debts, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, the FTI's automotive industry club vice president and spokesperson.
However, sales of hybrid electric passenger cars jumped 65.77 percent last month over the previous year to 13,190 units, while battery electric passenger cars soared 28.56 percent to 4,731 units.
The Southeast Asian country's finished car exports edged up 0.22 percent from a year earlier to 88,720 units last month, dragged by increased shipping time stemming from ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, Surapong told a news conference.
Recent Stories
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
More Stories From World
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 108 km SSE of Pangai, Tonga -- USGS2 minutes ago
-
Major Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision22 minutes ago
-
Former Chavez rival registers to challenge Maduro in Venezuela polls22 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out22 minutes ago
-
Kim's sister says N. Korea will reject any contact with Japan: KCNA43 minutes ago
-
Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision53 minutes ago
-
China launches student safety education campaign1 hour ago
-
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision1 hour ago
-
Masood Khan visits Russian embassy to express condolences over Moscow concert tragedy1 hour ago
-
Most New Zealand home buyers consider natural hazard risks: report2 hours ago
-
Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets2 hours ago
-
S. Koreans see conservative-liberal conflict as most serious2 hours ago