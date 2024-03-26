Open Menu

Thailand's Auto Production Plunges 19 Pct In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Thailand's auto production plunges 19 pct in February

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Thailand's auto production continued to shrink in February due to a decline in manufacturing for the local market and higher imported electric vehicles, data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed on Tuesday.

Thai auto manufacturers produced 133,690 vehicles last month, down 19.28 percent from a year earlier, owing to a major decline in pickup truck and internal combustion engine passenger car output, according to the FTI.

Domestic auto sales slumped 26.15 percent year on year to 52,843 units in February, weighted down by a substantial drop in pickup truck sales as banks tightened lending standards to tackle high household debts, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, the FTI's automotive industry club vice president and spokesperson.

However, sales of hybrid electric passenger cars jumped 65.77 percent last month over the previous year to 13,190 units, while battery electric passenger cars soared 28.56 percent to 4,731 units.

The Southeast Asian country's finished car exports edged up 0.22 percent from a year earlier to 88,720 units last month, dragged by increased shipping time stemming from ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, Surapong told a news conference.

Related Topics

Thailand Exports Vehicles Car February Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

27 minutes ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

53 minutes ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

1 hour ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

2 hours ago
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

3 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

3 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

16 hours ago

More Stories From World