Thailand's Beaming Somkiat Set To Make MotoGP History

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Somkiat Chantra can barely contain a beaming smile as he prepares to make history as Thailand's first MotoGP rider this week and all in front of his home fans.

The 26-year-old will debut at the season-opening Thai MotoGP race on Sunday at Buriram, the first rider from the country to line up in the premier class.

"It's amazing, it's like a dream come true," said Somkiat, admitting to some trepidation ahead of riding in front of a passionate home crowd, starting with practice on Friday.

"I cannot imagine (the pressure) in Buriram on the first race," he said.

Known by his nickname "Kong" in Thailand, Somkiat will saddle up alongside French teammate Johann Zarco for Honda-LCR.

Zarco said he was looking forward to helping Somkiat ease into his rookie season.

"I'm getting to know him, he's really interesting, you can feel he's very eager," Zarco, at 34 the oldest rider on the grid this season, told AFP.

"It brings me so much joy when I can give a few tips and see that he applies them so quickly."

Official testing in Malaysia and Thailand earlier this month illustrated the big step-up from Moto2 that Somkiat needs to make if he is to compete at the top level.

His lap times were among the slowest at the two circuits, with a best session placing of 17th.

But after his final run at Buriram, he said he was "99 percent" happy with his bike.

