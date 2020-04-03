UrduPoint.com
Thailand's COVID-19 Cases Up By 104 Over Past 24 Hours To 1,875, Deaths At 15 - Official

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Thailand has confirmed 104 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 1,875, the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Thursday.

"Today, 104 new cases of the infection have been registered, and three more people have died. Now the total number of those infected since the beginning of the epidemic stands at 1,875. Over the given period, 15 people have died from the coronavirus infection," CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told reporters.

According to the spokesman, one of the three new fatalities is a 57-year-old Thai man who recently returned from Pakistan. He died in a train on his way from Bangkok to his home province on April 1. The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 posthumously.

The other two victims are a Thai man who contracted the virus from community spread and a 55-year-old male bus driver at the Bangkok airport who transported passengers of domestic flights.

"Among the new patients, in addition to those infected in already known infection clusters, there are two medical workers and a DJ who worked in nightclubs," Visanuyothin added.

While the number of new COVID-19 cases has started declining in Bangkok, provinces to the contrary see a rise in the infections, the official noted.

He also announced that starting Thursday, the country restricts entry to the country for all nationals returning from abroad and foreigners who have a residence permit. The ban will be in place through April 15. These people will be allowed to enter the country only if absolutely necessary.

