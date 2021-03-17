UrduPoint.com
Thailand's COVID-19 Daily Tally Rises With 248 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Thailand reported a new surge of domestic coronavirus infection with 248 cases confirmed on Wednesday, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Of Wednesday's new cases, 242 were domestic infections while six others referred to imported cases, said CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Of the domestic cases, 167 were confirmed in the capital Bangkok, 33 in Samut Sakhon and 42 in other provinces. Among those cases in Bangkok, 68 were infected vendors and others at and around marketplaces in Bang Khae area.

The domestic pandemic has spread from the usually-crowded marketplaces on the Thonburi side of the Thai capital to the central provinces of Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi and Samut Sakhon and the northeastern province of Sisaket, according to the spokeswoman.

Thailand has so far confirmed 27,402 cases of infection, 24,460 of which were domestic cases while 2,942 others were imported cases.

So far, 26,339 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 975 others are currently hospitalized. One fatality was on Wednesday reported, raising the death toll to 88.

