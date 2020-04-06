UrduPoint.com
Thailand's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 51 To 2,220 With 26 Fatalities

Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

Thailand's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 51 to 2,220 With 26 Fatalities

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Thailand has grown by 51 over the past 24 hours to a total of 2,220, including 26 related fatalities, the national COVID-19 response center said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of people infected with coronavirus in Thailand has grown by 51 over the past 24 hours to a total of 2,220, including 26 related fatalities, the national COVID-19 response center said on Monday.

"We have registered 51 new cases of the infection. Three more people have died ...

The COVID-19 toll since the start of the outbreak in Thailand is now at 2,220 and the death toll is at 26," the response center's spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said at a briefing.

A total of 793 patients have fully recovered.

According to the statement, the majority of all Thai cases were either imported from abroad or detected in already known clusters of infection within the country.

A Russian citizen died on Sunday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Pattaya, as reported by the Russian embassy in Bangkok.

More Stories From World

