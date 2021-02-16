UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Thailand's daily new COVID-19 cases fall below 100

Thailand on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 24,786, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 24,786, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 69 were domestic infections while three others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 82, according to Taweesin.

The CCSA was considering to increase the mandatory quarantine for returnees from Africa to 21 days from current 14 days after the discovery of a virus variant originated from South Africa in a 41-year-old Thai returnee who flew in from Tanzania, according to local media.

Thailand has so far confirmed 24,786 cases, 22,136 of which were domestic infections while 2,650 others were imported cases.

So far, 23,563 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,141 others are still hospitalized.

Related Topics

Africa Thailand Tanzania South Africa Media From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

6 seconds ago

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

32 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

32 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF&#039;s Humanitarian Airf ..

59 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.