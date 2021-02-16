Thailand on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 24,786, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 24,786, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 69 were domestic infections while three others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 82, according to Taweesin.

The CCSA was considering to increase the mandatory quarantine for returnees from Africa to 21 days from current 14 days after the discovery of a virus variant originated from South Africa in a 41-year-old Thai returnee who flew in from Tanzania, according to local media.

Thailand has so far confirmed 24,786 cases, 22,136 of which were domestic infections while 2,650 others were imported cases.

So far, 23,563 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,141 others are still hospitalized.