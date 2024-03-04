Thailand's employment growth accelerated in the final quarter of last year due to expansion in the vital tourism industry, the country's economic planning agency said on Monday

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024)

The Southeast Asian country's labor force amounted to 40.3 million individuals in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase, up from a 1.

3 percent increase in the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The growth was mainly attributed to an expansion of employment in the non-agricultural sectors, which rose 2.0 percent year-on-year to 27.9 million jobs, the NESDC said in a statement.

Employment in the hotel and restaurant sectors jumped 8.0 percent from a year earlier, owing to a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals.