Thailand's Employment Growth Up In Q4
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 06:37 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Thailand's employment growth accelerated in the final quarter of last year due to expansion in the vital tourism industry, the country's economic planning agency said on Monday.
The Southeast Asian country's labor force amounted to 40.3 million individuals in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase, up from a 1.
3 percent increase in the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The growth was mainly attributed to an expansion of employment in the non-agricultural sectors, which rose 2.0 percent year-on-year to 27.9 million jobs, the NESDC said in a statement.
Employment in the hotel and restaurant sectors jumped 8.0 percent from a year earlier, owing to a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals.
