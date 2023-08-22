Open Menu

Thailand's Ex-PM Thaksin Jailed On Return From Exile

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return from exile

Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom Tuesday after 15 years in exile and was immediately jailed, just hours before his party's candidate was elected prime minister

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom Tuesday after 15 years in exile and was immediately jailed, just hours before his party's candidate was elected prime minister.

The Supreme Court ordered the 74-year-old billionaire to serve eight years on old graft charges, though it is not clear how much time he will serve behind bars.

Thaksin, landed in a private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport Tuesday morning, and was greeted by hundreds of noisy "Red Shirt" supporters waving banners and singing songs.

He emerged briefly from the terminal building to bow and offer a floral garland at a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as a mark of respect before waving to supporters.

More Red Shirts lined the streets as the former Manchester City owner was taken to the Supreme Court.

There, he was ordered to serve eight years for three convictions passed in his absence -- one linked to his former Shin Corp company, another linked to a bank loan, and a lottery case.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Supreme Court Company Bank Bangkok From Manchester City Airport

Recent Stories

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protect ..

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protection capacities

3 minutes ago
 Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic y ..

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic year in public schools: Sarah A ..

18 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillan ..

No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillance: DC

11 minutes ago
 Environmentalist mission continues to increase gre ..

Environmentalist mission continues to increase greenery in Iraq through date pla ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to ..

Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to dismiss Imam

21 minutes ago
 Insightful visits organized to divert youth's atte ..

Insightful visits organized to divert youth's attention towards fostering sustai ..

16 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry constitutes committees ..

16 minutes ago
 WASA launches drive against defaulters

WASA launches drive against defaulters

16 minutes ago
 ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to r ..

ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to reduce digital gap in Southeast ..

18 minutes ago
 Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of s ..

Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of sick animals' meat seized

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for ..

KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for investment

19 minutes ago
 World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting spo ..

World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting sports partnership

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World