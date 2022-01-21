UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Foreign Trade Up 23.1 Pct In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Thailand's foreign trade volume totaled 538.77 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, up 23.1 percent from one year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce announced Friday

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Thailand's foreign trade volume totaled 538.77 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, up 23.1 percent from one year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.

Exports, a main engine powering the country's economic growth, expanded 17.1 percent year on year, the highest growth rate since 2010. Its imports surged 29.

8 percent last year, also the fastest pace of increase in 11 years, according to the ministry.

China remained Thailand's top trading partner last year, with bilateral trade volume reaching 103.75 billion dollars, up 30.32 percent year on year. Japan and the United States were Thailand's second and third largest trading partners.

In December 2021, the Southeast Asian country's exports climbed 24.2 percent from one year earlier, while imports gained 33.4 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

