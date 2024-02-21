Open Menu

Thailand's Industrial Confidence Improves In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Thailand's industrial confidence improved in January due to rising domestic consumption and the government's tax refund scheme, data showed on Wednesday.

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index rose to 90.6 last month from 88.8 in December 2023 as most components of the index increased, including overall orders, overall sales, production volume and operating results, except the operating cost, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The reading was based on a survey of 1,331 entrepreneurs from 46 industry groups under the FTI.

The increase in sentiment was attributed to growing domestic demand, particularly for consumer goods, during the Chinese New Year festival and a significant surge in foreign tourist arrivals following a visa-free entry policy, the FTI said in a statement.

Despite that, financial institutions were cautious about approving loans due to concerns over high household debt, and a notable rise in international shipping costs resulting from tension in the Red Sea region remained a worry for importers and exporters.

