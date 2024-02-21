Thailand's Industrial Confidence Improves In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Thailand's industrial confidence improved in January due to rising domestic consumption and the government's tax refund scheme, data showed on Wednesday.
The Thai Industries Sentiment Index rose to 90.6 last month from 88.8 in December 2023 as most components of the index increased, including overall orders, overall sales, production volume and operating results, except the operating cost, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).
The reading was based on a survey of 1,331 entrepreneurs from 46 industry groups under the FTI.
The increase in sentiment was attributed to growing domestic demand, particularly for consumer goods, during the Chinese New Year festival and a significant surge in foreign tourist arrivals following a visa-free entry policy, the FTI said in a statement.
Despite that, financial institutions were cautious about approving loans due to concerns over high household debt, and a notable rise in international shipping costs resulting from tension in the Red Sea region remained a worry for importers and exporters.
Recent Stories
PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
More Stories From World
-
UK sanctions six officials at Russian prison where Navalny died19 minutes ago
-
Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials19 minutes ago
-
Poland warns farmers' pro-Putin slogans 'possibly' influenced by Russia19 minutes ago
-
Lawyers for US urge UK court to reject Assange appeal bid1 hour ago
-
Amid torrid spell, Bayern say Tuchel to leave at end of season1 hour ago
-
Riyadh region governor receives Nepali ambassador1 hour ago
-
15 Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date1 hour ago
-
Vice Speaker of Shura Council receives U.S. house of representative delegation1 hour ago
-
Indian farmers resume Delhi protest push after talks fail1 hour ago
-
Cuban speaker in Kenya over fate of abducted doctors2 hours ago
-
Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad participates in 'A Read into Civilization Changes' session at saudi me ..2 hours ago
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again2 hours ago