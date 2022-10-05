UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Largest University Plans To Create Joint Research Center With Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 10:00 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Kasetsart University, the largest in Thailand in terms of the number of students, plans to establish a Thai-Russian center for Earth and space sciences jointly with Russian partners soon, Dr. Bancha Chinnasi, an aide to the university's rector, told Sputnik.

The Thai scientist visited Russia in August at the head of a university delegation and held talks on cooperation with Russian partners.

"We have decided to create on the basis of our university, the leading university in Thailand in many natural sciences, a joint research organization with Russian partners, the center for Earth and space sciences," he said.

