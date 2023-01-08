UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Mandate Of PCR Test Upon Entry Can Cut Flow Of Russian Tourists - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Russian tourists who are unable to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate must pass a PCR test upon arrival in Thailand according to the updated rules, but these restrictions can significantly reduce the flow of tourists from Russia, Maya Lomidze, the executive director at the Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR), told Sputnik on Sunday.

Lomidze informed that earlier in the day, airlines received a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), according to which tourists who are unable to provide a vaccination certificate will have to be tested for coronavirus upon arrival in Thailand.

"The ability to replace a vaccination certificate with a PCR test is great news especially for tourists who do not have certificates and plan to fly to Thailand in the coming days.

Otherwise, if the vaccination certificate were the only prerequisite, it would lead to numerous cancellations of purchased tours. At the same time, experts do not exclude that the current restrictions, even with COVID tests upon arrival, will noticeably reduce the Russian tourist flow to the country, especially given the fact that many countries have not had such restrictions for a long time," Lomidze said.

On January 5, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that all visitors entering Thailand must provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate in order to enter the country in connection with a new outbreak of the infection in China.

