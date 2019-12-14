UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand's Opposition Frontman To Lead Anti-military Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

Thailand's opposition frontman to lead anti-military rally

Bangkok braced Saturday for the first major protest since March elections, a test of anti-government sentiment among younger Thais called to the streets by the kingdom's most popular political figure

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Bangkok braced Saturday for the first major protest since March elections, a test of anti-government sentiment among younger Thais called to the streets by the kingdom's most popular political figure.

The youth-propelled Future Forward Party (FFP) has been a thorn in the military-aligned establishment's side since the elections, and its popular billionaire leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit had called for a late afternoon rally the party expects to draw thousands.

Thailand's political scene has been dominated by violence since 2006, with street protests devolving into blood-soaked disorder.

Under junta rule which followed a coup in 2014 there have been no massive rallies, and March's elections -- governed under a military-scripted constitution -- reinstated junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha as prime minister.

Police told AFP Saturday that roughly 150 "unarmed" officers will be deployed to Bangkok's tourist-friendly downtown shopping district for the rally.

But the party has not obtained permission, said Bangkok police deputy chief Somprasong Yenthuam, which is required under the law.

"If the rally is orderly and they don't breach any laws, they can go ahead," he told AFP.

Upstart FFP got more than six million votes in the election, thanks to mostly young Thais weary of the military's role in politics.

Its popularity has rattled the military and its allies, and its executives have been battered by legal woes since the election.

The latest threatens the party with dissolution over alleged illegal loans from Thanathorn -- a case submitted Friday to a court that stripped his MP status last month.

He issued a call on Facebook and Twitter, which was shared more than 60,000 times, urging supporters who can "no longer tolerate the current social conditions" to take part in Saturday's rally.

Prayut rebuked Thanathorn's call, saying the opposition leader's disputes were "personal" and "not other people's problems".

But Thanathorn hit back Saturday, saying that the "flash mob" rally is being held for the country's collective future.

"Those who brought politics to this point and caused conflicts are the people who cling onto power," he told reporters at a Bangkok university.

"It's our social issue and our future... we will fight in every way," Thanathorn vowed.

The 41-year-old leader has repeatedly said the cases against him and FFP are politically motivated.

In 2010, the military -- led by then-army chief Prayut -- opened fire on protesters gathered in downtown Bangkok, killing more than 90.

Thailand's courts have played a central role in taking out political threats to the establishment and no civilian government has completed its term since 2006.

The country has seen more than a dozen coups since 1932.

Related Topics

Election Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Facebook Twitter Young Bangkok March From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Crackdown against encroachments, 20 shopkeepers ar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan elected as Chair of UNCND

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Poland BPC review entire spectrum of bila ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

17 minutes ago

Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago

Tree plantation launched in city

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.