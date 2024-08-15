Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Chooses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As PM Candidate
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Thailand's Pheu Thai party has chosen 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, as its candidate for prime minister, it announced on Thursday, a day after a court dismissed the incumbent premier in an ethics case.
"We decide to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra," party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told a press conference in Bangkok.
Lawmakers will vote Friday in parliament -- where Pheu Thai heads a governing coalition -- on whether to approve Paetongtarn as prime minister.
"We are confident that the party and coalition parties will lead our country in helping with Thailand's economic crisis," Paetongtarn said after the announcement.
On Wednesday Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked premier Srettha Thavisin after ruling he had breached regulations by appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction, plunging the kingdom into fresh political uncertainty.
