UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thais Find Second Case Linked To China Mystery Virus

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

Thais find second case linked to China mystery virus

Thailand detected its second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus in a visitor from China, health officials said Friday, as authorities ramp up airport screenings ahead of an expected surge in arrivals for Chinese New Year

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Thailand detected its second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus in a visitor from China, health officials said Friday, as authorities ramp up airport screenings ahead of an expected surge in arrivals for Chinese New Year.

The 74-year-old Chinese woman is being treated at hospital after presenting with symptoms at Thailand's biggest airport Suvarnabhumi on January 13, according to the health ministry.

She was diagnosed with pneumonia linked to the new coronavirus, which has stirred alarm after killing two in China and hospitalising dozens. It has also been detected in Japan.

"People don't have to panic as there is no spread of the virus in Thailand," the ministry said in its statement.

The woman, whose condition is improving, arrived from the central Chinese city of Wuhan -- believed to be at the epicentre of the outbreak.

It came after Thai doctors diagnosed another Chinese traveller with mild pneumonia on January 8, later confirmed to have been caused by the new virus.

The World Health Organisation has said "much remains to be understood" about the coronavirus from the same family as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago.

During the upcoming holiday period, more than 1,300 passengers are expected to arrive in Thailand daily from Wuhan alone.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Wuhan Same Japan January Women Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Hyundai Merchant to join major shipping alliance i ..

50 seconds ago

Venezuelan National Assembly Says EU Parliament Wa ..

52 seconds ago

Haji Shaukat visits Nadra office, Kohati Gate

55 seconds ago

Chinese scientists identify mosquito protein relat ..

57 seconds ago

China's economy expands 6.1 pct in 2019

3 minutes ago

Record $ 10b foreign debt retrieved during last ye ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.