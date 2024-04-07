Open Menu

Thakur Claims First Five-wicket Haul Of IPL Season As Lucknow Win

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Thakur claims first five-wicket haul of IPL season as Lucknow win

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of this year's IPL as he led Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Thakur returned figures of 5-30 to help bowl out Gujarat for 130 in their chase of 164 as hosts Lucknow won by 33 runs in the 21st match of this edition of the T20 tournament.

The 25-year-old Thakur, who is yet to play an international, wrapped up the match with two wickets in the 19th over as Lucknow beat Gujarat for the first time in five attempts in IPL.

Marcus Stoinis hit 58 to guide Lucknow to 163-5, a total which looked below-par but the Lucknow bowlers, including spinner Krunal Pandya who took three wickets, made sure it was enough.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took a stunning return catch off his own leg-spin to dismiss Gujarat's impact substitute Kane Williamson for one.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Mumbai's Hardik Pandya, struck twice in one over including the wicket of Sai Sudarshan for 31 to derail the opposition chase.

Thakur then bowled a double wicket maiden over to flatten the batting and went to take his first-ever five wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai T20 Indian Premier League Guide Lucknow Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

5 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

23 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

24 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

1 day ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 day ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

1 day ago

More Stories From World