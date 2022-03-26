Thales, L3Harris to Compete Within $6.1Bln Army Radios Upgrade Contract - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Thales Defense and Security and L3Harris Technologies will compete for each order of a more than $6.1 billion US Army contract to modernize Single Channel Ground and Airborne radios to align with National Security Agency (NSA) crypto modernization requirements, the US Defense Department said in a press release.

"Thales Defense and Security (of) Clarksburg, Maryland and L3Harris Technologies (of) Rochester, New York will compete for each order of the $6,108,734,590 hybrid contract to modernize Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radios," the release said on Friday.

The modernized system will align with the NSA's crypto modernization requirements, the release added.

Work on the contract will be carried out over the next decade with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2032 under the authority of the US Army Contracting Command based at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in the state of Maryland, according to the release.