Thanksgiving Dinner to Cost 20% More This Year Due to Inflation - US Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American family 20% more than last year because of inflation, the US Agricultural Department said in a press release.

"Farm Bureau's 37th annual survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of this year's classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year's average of $53.31," the release said on Wednesday.

Inflation has been running at between 7 percent to 9 percent in recent months, while the most recent Consumer price Index report about food consumed at home reveals a 12 percent increase over the past year.

Thanksgiving, which this year falls on November 25, is a holiday that dates back to 1619 with the early English settles. President George Washington in 1789 proclaimed it a holiday, but it did not became an official national holiday until 1870 in a law passed granting the same status to Christmas Day, New Year's Day, and Independence Day, according to the House's history site.