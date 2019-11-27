UrduPoint.com
Thanksgiving: When And Why Is The American Holiday Celebrated?

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:35 PM

The much-awaited American holiday, Thanksgiving brings with it scrumptious food, euphoric moments with family and friends and some exciting sales

United States (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) The much-awaited American holiday, Thanksgiving brings with it scrumptious food, euphoric moments with family and friends and some exciting sales.However, there remains a lot about the holiday that many who celebrate, are unaware of regarding its background and when and how and why do Americans rejoice this occasion.Here's all you need to know about Thanksgiving:* It was first officially declared as festival in the United States back in 1863 by Abraham Lincoln during his presidency.* However, when Franklin Roosevelt took charge, he set the date for the holiday in 1939.* The Holiday is celebrated on the Second Monday of the month of October in Canada.* Thanksgiving is celebrated to show gratitude and for the blessings bestowed throughout the year.

* It is also celebrated as the observance of English colonist's feast that lasted for three days to thank native Americans for helping them.* Thanksgiving welcomes the holiday season in America being first in the queue followed by Black Friday and later Christmas and New Year.* Washington's Day and Independence Day were the only national holidays observed in the United States before Thanksgiving.* Most of the people spent the day with their families with delicious cuisines and also by praying.* Thanksgiving meal is the most widely practiced ritual which includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pies.

