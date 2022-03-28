The 12 Candidates Standing In France's Presidential Election
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:51 PM
Monday marks the start of the official presidential election campaign period in France ahead of the first round of voting on April 10
A total of 12 candidates managed to muster the 500 endorsements from elected French officials needed to enter the race.
The top two in the first round will face off in a second-round run-off on April 24.
AFP looks at all of them, from the frontrunner, President Emmanuel Macron, to an eccentric former shepherd from the Pyrenees mountains.