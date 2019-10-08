(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to US and UK scientists William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe, and Gregg Semenza on Monday for discovering how living cells respond to oxygen availability.

US medical scientist and oncologist William Kaelin was born in New York in 1957.

He received a Ph. D. in medicine from Duke University in 1982 and completed training at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Kaelin worked as an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and as a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Dr. David Livingston, where he started his research on tumor suppressor proteins.

In 1992, Kaelin became an independent researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Since 1998, he has been an independent researcher at Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

He became a professor at Harvard Medical school in 2002.

Kaelin has been a member of the US National academy of Sciences since 2010.

Gairdner International Award (2010), the Alfred Knudson Award (2011) and the Lasker Award (2016) are among the numerous awards received by Kaelin.�

The discovery that Kaelin made together with Ratcliffe and Semenza will serve as a foundation for creating new, promising methods to combat anemia, cancer and other diseases.

UK medical scientist and molecular biologist Peter Ratcliffe was born in the northwestern UK county of Lancashire on May 14, 1954.

In 1978, he received a bachelor's degree in medicine and, in 1987, a doctorate at Gonville and Caius College, which is a part of the University of Cambridge.

Ratcliffe underwent medical training at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London and then moved to Oxford, where he joined the Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine and underwent retraining in molecular and cellular biology.

In 1990, he received funding as a senior fellow at the Wellcome Trust and set up the Hypoxia Biology laboratory at the Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine.

He became a professor of Nephrology at the University of Oxford in 1996.

From 2004 to 2016, he, as a professor, headed the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Oxford.

In 2016, Ratcliffe was appointed a director of the Target Discovery Institute, a research center established by the Nuffield Department of Medicine and the University of Oxford.

Since 2016, he has also been serving as director of Clinical Research at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Ratcliffe is a member of the Ludwig Institute of Cancer Research, the Royal Society of London, the Academy of Medical Sciences and an honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The Louis-Jantet Prize in Medicine, the Gairdner International Award, and the Lasker Award are among his awards.

In 2014, he was knighted for services to clinical medicine.

Gregg Semenza, a US medical scientist, pediatrician, and geneticist, was born in New York in 1956.

In 1978, he received a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and, in 1984, a doctorate in medicine and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Semenza completed his residency in pediatrics at Duke University Medical Center and did his postdoctoral work in medical genetics at Johns Hopkins University, where he has been working since 1990.

Semenza is a professor of pediatrics, radiation oncology and molecular radiation sciences, biological chemistry, medicine, and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He also leads the vascular program at the Johns Hopkins' Institute for Cell Engineering.

In 2012, he was elected a member of the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

He served as a research professor at the American Cancer Society from 2012-2016.

Semenza is studying the molecular mechanisms of oxygen regulation. The scientist is best known for his groundbreaking discovery of the HIF-1 (hypoxia-inducible factor 1) protein that controls genes in response to changes in oxygen availability.

Semenza is one of the founders of the American College of Medical Genetics. The scientist is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigations and a member of the National Academy of Sciences USA.

He is the author of more than 250 research articles, and also serves on the editorial boards of several periodicals and is the chief editor of the Journal of Molecular Medicine.

In addition to the Nobel Prize in medicine, the scientist's work has been noted by a number of other awards, including the Lefoulon-Delalande Grand Prize from the Institut de France (2012) and the Gairdner International Award (2010).