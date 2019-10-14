The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences Goes to Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer on Monday for their work on alleviating poverty.

"The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2019 was awarded jointly to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty,'" the award organizers said.