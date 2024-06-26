Open Menu

The 500-plus Artisans Working On Olympics Costumes

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM

The 500-plus artisans working on Olympics costumes

SaintDenis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An army of artisans is racing to complete thousands of costumes for the Paris Olympics ceremonies that the designers say will each be a unique combination of history, sport and flamboyance.

At a workshop in Seine-Saint-Denis on the outskirts of the French capital, some 20 costume designers and milliners were hunched over their creations during a recent visit by AFP.

It is just one of around 20 workshops dotted around France, humming with the sound of sewing machines and piled high with rolls of fabric and props a month ahead of next month's Games.

Costumes were hung on the racks but were covered with a tarpaulin to preserve the surprise.

"We are creating the biggest party in the world," said Daphne Burki, 44, director of costumes for the Games, who previously worked under John Galliano at Dior.

Some 15 designers are involved in the preparations, overseeing around 500 craftspeople who are working on the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

There will be some 200 dressers and nearly 300 hair-and-makeup artists in place just for the first ceremony on July 26, which is taking over a seven-kilometre stretch of the River Seine and its bridges.

In an era of mounting concern over clothing waste and pollution, there is a lot of emphasis on using vintage and second-hand outfits, "which had a life before and will have a life after", said Burki.

"You will see 3,000 unique silhouettes," she added, vowing that no two costumes will be the same. "Each garment tells a story."

One of the few outfits shown to AFP combined a medieval doublet jacket with a tracksuit cut in neoprene and stretch cotton -- "a reference to both fencing and the history of costume", said Olivier Beriot, Burki's deputy.

"We played with all the historical shapes and mixed them with today's materials," he added.

In the workshop, Roberta Oakey, 59, a former costume designer at the Paris Opera, is working on the fabric for a dancer's costume, for which she must ensure "maximum movement".

Another costume designer, Corinne Page is trying to give "more hold" to another outfit.

With more than 30 years of experience in theatre and opera, she is used to the complex work, which often requires making, remaking and reassembling outfits multiple times.

"But we love it!" she said.

The team "only sees one end of the lens" of the ceremonies, she added, "but it will be spectacular."

Related Topics

World Army France Visit Paris Same July Olympics Cotton All Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

14 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

14 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

16 hours ago
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

18 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

19 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

19 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

19 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

21 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

22 hours ago

More Stories From World