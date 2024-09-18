Open Menu

The Absurd Helps Us 'see More' Says Austrian Artist Wurm

Published September 18, 2024

The absurd helps us 'see more' says Austrian artist Wurm

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A fat Ferrari, pickles on pedestals and two sausages in an intimate embrace -- welcome to the weird world of Erwin Wurm, one of Austria's most famous contemporary artists, who wants us to embrace the absurd.

If we look at "our world from another perspective, from the perspective of the absurd, we might see more", Wurm told AFP as a retrospective of his work opened in Vienna's Albertina Museum to mark his 70th birthday.

"Everything seems normal to us," he said, but if we took another look "we might see different things, and that might be interesting for us to understand things differently".

The show is a reflection on social norms, consumerist society and the diktats of appearance and even identity, with his quirky take on quintessentially Austrian staples such as sausages and pickled cucumbers alongside luxury bags on giant legs, miniature houses and stacks of clothing.

"He likes to take everyday things... and present them as abstract elements, to make artworks out of them," said curator Antonia Hoerschelmann.

