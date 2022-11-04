She talks incessantly about a stolen election, blasts the "fake news" media at every chance and has parlayed her TV fame into a political career: Kari Lake is delighted to be called "Donald Trump in a dress."

Scottsdale, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :She talks incessantly about a stolen election, blasts the "fake news" media at every chance and has parlayed her tv fame into a political career: Kari Lake is delighted to be called "Donald Trump in a dress." The Republican candidate for governor of Arizona holds the same fervor-filled rallies, reveling in the same bare-knuckle opponent-baiting, and delivering the same crowd-pleasing lines that propelled her idol to the White House.

And, some say, it might very well take her to Washington one day, too.

"We're meeting here in this beautiful hall to make sure that we can take back our country," she told a packed evangelical church in Scottsdale last week.

The content of her interviews and speeches is red meat to the base: the Covid-19 vaccine is "an experimental shot" and Joe Biden is an "illegitimate fool." Had she been governor at the time of the 2020 election, she says she would not have certified the result in Arizona, and says "election security" will be a top priority if she wins.

Immigration, crime and an establishment that cannot be trusted are all mainstays of her grievance-filled speeches -- as is the taunting of journalists.

"I don't take my marching orders from the fake news," she says, to jeers from her adoring crowd, who hold signs saying "Arizona First." Never mind that until a few short years ago she made her living among those journalists, as a trusted anchor on local television news.

Or that she gave money to the campaigns of Barack Obama and John Kerry.

For the deep-red Republican audience, she's the real deal.

"She walked away from a 30-year career so that she could serve the people of Arizona," says John Mendibles, executive director of a local league of veterans. "That says something.""She's real," agrees Barbara Jo Glabman, 66, a retired radio journalist.

"I believe in everything that she wants... She's against the schools teaching woke education. She's wants a wall built."