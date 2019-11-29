(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : NATO is not an army in its own right, its member states provide the national forces that defend Europe under its banner.

But the Atlantic alliance has its own air wing, 14 Boeing E-3A Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft, which it was keen to display in the week running up to the NATO London summit.

The distinctive plane -- a modified 707 airliner with a huge radar dome like a flying saucer -- is getting a bit long in the tooth and due for a million-dollar refit.