(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Olena Ishchenko was torn between despair and rage as she read over the results of an autopsy on her husband Oleksandr, a Ukrainian soldier who died in Russian captivity.

Moscow claimed he died from heart problems, but an analysis of his corpse, repatriated to Ukraine, found that he died after suffering multiple rib fractures and blunt chest trauma.

"I want God to punish everyone who touched him, who hurt him with their little hands and feet," Ishchenko said.

Part of Ukraine's Azov brigade, Oleksandr was one of hundreds captured by Russian troops after the siege of Mariupol at the start of the war -- and who are being held as bargaining chips by Moscow.

Azov's fate had long been linked to Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian city on the Azov Sea that lent the group its name.

In 2014, the then-nascent ultranationalist battalion earned its stripes by recapturing Mariupol after Russian-backed separatists briefly seized it.

Azov then expanded into the regular army, and in 2022 gained country-wide recognition fighting for Mariupol's steelworks, Azovstal.

Most of the Azov fighters captured around the siege are still in captivity, as their totemic status in Ukraine turned them into a political tool for Russia, which accuses them of "neo-nazism".

After his capture, Oleksandr was put on trial and shown on Russian state tv looking emaciated.

His wife pleaded with Ukrainian authorities to negotiate the release of Oleksandr, the father of her daughter.

"Let's hope he will hold on," she recalled being told.

"Well, he didn't. And now what should I do? Go and kill somebody? How can I keep living?"

Around 230 of the 900 Azov soldiers captured in Mariupol have been released, though none since May 2023, said Petro Yatsenko from Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"We want them back as soon as possible, but Russia never wants to give us these Mariupol defenders back," Yatsenko said.

He said he believed Moscow was withholding the famed fighters in an attempt to divide Ukraine, where some accuse the authorities of abandoning the Azov fighters.

"Free Azov" slogans abound in Kyiv, from graffiti to banners on government buildings and in the trendy cafes that used to keep nationalist groups at a distance.

"Until 2022 people didn't know what Azov was, many people were ignorant. But the war woke many people up," said 26-year-old Kristina Iniieu, who works in the creative industry.

Donning emoji necklaces, she stood among hundreds gathered in the Kyiv summer heat at a weekly Free Azov protest, where teenagers in 90s revival streetwear mixed with others in fitted khaki uniforms.

Young women waving Free Azov banners leaned out of cars circling a roundabout.

"For Russians, Azov is like a terrible flame, they are afraid of them, they hate them, they demonise them," Iniieu said, her voice barely audible over the honking of car horns from drivers taking part in the protest.