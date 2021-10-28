UrduPoint.com

The Basics Of Biden's Proposed $1.75 Trillion Deal

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

The basics of Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion deal

US President Joe Biden hopes his sweeping "Build Back Better" package will win approval from Congress and define his presidency

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden hopes his sweeping "Build Back Better" package will win approval from Congress and define his presidency.

The latest version of the plan emerged after fierce debate within his own Democratic Party, and is likely to continue to attract intense criticism from his opponents.

Here are some of the key points from the $1.75 trillion framework announced by the White House on Thursday: - Preschool, childcare - Provides universal, free preschool for three- and four-year olds, expanding access to more than six million children a year. Program is funded for six years.

Limiting childcare costs for most families to no more than seven percent of income. This could affect about 20 million children.

Extending for one year the current expanded Child Tax Credit for more than 35 million American households, with monthly payments for households earning up to $150,000 a year.

- Clean energy, climate change - "Resilience" investments to address extreme weather such as wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes, and to tackle "legacy pollution" in communities.

Clean Energy Tax Credits ($320 billion) for clean energy, transmission and storage, clean passenger and commercial vehicles, and clean energy manufacturing.

Targeted incentives to spur new domestic supply chains and technologies such as solar panels, batteries and wind turbine blades.

- Affordable care - Extending the expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits through 2025, which could allow more than three million people to gain health insurance.

Enabling Medicare to cover the cost of hearing aids.

- Housing and equality - Invest $150 billion in housing affordability, including in rural areas, by building more than a million affordable rental and single-family homes, providing rental and down payment assistance and public housing.

- What got cut? - And earlier version of the package was much larger but some goals were dropped from the proposal to win support of all Democrats, including: -- Paid family leave -- a major personal loss for Biden -- Prescription drug pricing reform -- Major Medicare expansion covering dental and vision -- A bigger clean energy plan -- A controversial plan to tax the wealth of about 700 American billionaires, including value of stock holdings, that was floated at the last minute - Paying for it all - The White House says it will ask "the wealthiest Americans and most profitable corporations to pay their fair share," without raising taxes on small business or anyone making less than $400,000 per year.

The revenue sources include: -- 15 percent corporate minimum tax on large corporations -- 1 percent surcharge on corporate stock buybacks -- Penalty rate for foreign corporations based in countries with a tax rate below 15 percent -- New surtax on multi-millionaires and billionaires of 5 percent on income over $10 million and another 3 percent on income over $25 million-- Closing the loophole that allows the wealthy to avoid paying the 3.8 percent Medicare tax-- Investment in tax enforcement to clamp down on tax evasion by the wealthy, estimated at $160 billion a year in lost revenue.

Related Topics

Hearing Weather Business AIDS White House Vehicles Democrats Congress Family All From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Door for dialogue is open: SACM

Door for dialogue is open: SACM

17 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo is only candidate for CM Balochista ..

Quddus Bizenjo is only candidate for CM Balochistan: Sardar Babar

17 minutes ago
 Gazprom Export Received Appeal From Polish Side to ..

Gazprom Export Received Appeal From Polish Side to Reduce Gas Prices, Studying I ..

17 minutes ago
 In Patagonia, the early bird gets the truffle

In Patagonia, the early bird gets the truffle

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates Turkish ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates Turkish President on Turkey's Republic ..

21 minutes ago
 Florida to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal C ..

Florida to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates - Gov ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.